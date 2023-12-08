Local High Schoolers Invited To Join Climate Ambassador Program

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is encouraging regional high school students to apply for its Climate Ambassador Program, an initiative to educate and empower local youth to join the fight against climate change.

During the five-month program, participants will learn the nuances of local, regional, and global climate issues and individual and collective strategies to facilitate change through conversations with climate experts and advocates, culminating with individual projects by each student presenting ways young people can contribute.

The program will consist of eight meetings from January to May, with a mix of remote and in-person sessions on Wednesday afternoons from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Interested students can apply online, where they will be prompted to share why they are interested in joining the program and what they hope to learn through participation.

A reference from a teacher or guidance counselor is required.

Since the program’s inception, almost sixty regional students have taken part in the program.

The application deadline is midnight on December 22, 2023.

To learn more or to apply, click here.