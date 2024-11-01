Local Leaders Say State Tourism Report Could Help Canal Bridges, Broadband and More

BARNSTABLE – Local officials say the state’s recent tourism report highlighting Cape Cod as a major economic driver may be a useful tool in advocating for funding for the Canal Bridges replacement project, expanding digital equity and more.

Cape Cod Commission CEO Paul Niedzwiecki says much of the local infrastructure must be overbuilt to able to provide for the summer swell in population, but that comes with higher associated costs.

“We have to really build this infrasturuce for peak flow capacity. Which means we’re overbuilding it for 10 months out of the year,” said Niedzwiecki.

“We’re a net-positive for the state. We generate income for the state. And we need to receive some of that back.”

Cape Cod is behind only the Boston area in tourism revenue and number one for short-term rentals.

Barnstable County has $2.7 billion in direct visitor spending every year and generates $251.5 million in tax revenue.

It’s economy directly employes over 14 thousand people. Niedzwiecki said that it translates to 1 in 5 workers being directly involved in the tourism economy of Cape Cod.

The full report can be found on the Mass.gov website here.