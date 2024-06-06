102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The 102nd Intelligence Wing at Joint Base Cape Cod is back on its mission following months.

The command was taken off its intelligence mission following the major document leak by Airman Jack Teixeira.

He shared over 100 documents covering intelligence such as the war in Ukraine, pleading guilty on all six counts of retention and transition of defense info in March. He faces additional, separate charges from the Air Force related to his duties as an airman, including allegedly disobeying direct orders and hiding evidence.

The 102nd is one of eight individual commands that share Joint Base Cape Cod.