You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak

102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak

June 6, 2024

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The 102nd Intelligence Wing at Joint Base Cape Cod is back on its mission following months.

The command was taken off its intelligence mission following the major document leak by Airman Jack Teixeira.

He shared over 100 documents covering intelligence such as the war in Ukraine, pleading guilty on all six counts of retention and transition of defense info in March. He faces additional, separate charges from the Air Force related to his duties as an airman, including allegedly disobeying direct orders and hiding evidence. 

The 102nd is one of eight individual commands that share Joint Base Cape Cod.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 