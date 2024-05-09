You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Another Plymouth Resident Charged With Pandemic PPP Fraud

May 9, 2024

BOSTON – A Plymouth woman has been arrested for fraudulent use of the COVID pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program.

The Justice Department says Katherine Reynolds allegedly submitted loan applications which falsely claimed that she and her father earned over $100,000 a year providing massage services out of their home.

It is further alleged that the loan applications included fraudulent tax forms that were not filed with the IRS.

Reynolds is the third person from Plymouth in the last month to either be charged with this crime or plead guilty.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

