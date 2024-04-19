You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth Man Charged With Pandemic Fraud Pleads Guilty

Plymouth Man Charged With Pandemic Fraud Pleads Guilty

April 19, 2024

Seal of the Office of the Inspector General

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man is admitting to fraudulently collecting COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits.

According to the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General, Aaron Fernandes was ordered to serve six months in the House of Corrections after a sentencing this week in Suffolk Superior Court.

Fernandes pleaded guilty to larceny, unemployment fraud and identity fraud. He was ordered to pay about $45,000 dollars in restitution to the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

This is separate from the case of another Plymouth man, Joseph Kerrissey, who was recently arrested and charged in connection with fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of businesses he owned and controlled during the pandemic.

“The overwhelming need for these funds in the wake of a global pandemic and the speed with which they were dispersed did create opportunities for fraud,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said.

He continued, “I am grateful to the Attorney General and her team for their continued efforts to hold those who took advantage of that opportunity accountable. The OIG remains committed to pursuing allegations of fraud and we are indebted to members of the public who contact our fraud hotline.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 