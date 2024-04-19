Plymouth Man Charged With Pandemic Fraud Pleads Guilty

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man is admitting to fraudulently collecting COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits.

According to the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General, Aaron Fernandes was ordered to serve six months in the House of Corrections after a sentencing this week in Suffolk Superior Court.

Fernandes pleaded guilty to larceny, unemployment fraud and identity fraud. He was ordered to pay about $45,000 dollars in restitution to the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

This is separate from the case of another Plymouth man, Joseph Kerrissey, who was recently arrested and charged in connection with fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of businesses he owned and controlled during the pandemic.

“The overwhelming need for these funds in the wake of a global pandemic and the speed with which they were dispersed did create opportunities for fraud,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said.

He continued, “I am grateful to the Attorney General and her team for their continued efforts to hold those who took advantage of that opportunity accountable. The OIG remains committed to pursuing allegations of fraud and we are indebted to members of the public who contact our fraud hotline.”