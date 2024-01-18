Barnstable County Executes $2M for Affordable Housing

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners took steps reaffirming commitments to address Cape Cod’s housing crisis this week.

The Board executed two grants, totaling $2 million, as part of the broader $11.4 million ARPA investment in housing and homelessness, which encompasses sheltering, funding for affordable housing, and workforce housing support.

$1.5 million will benefit an affordable housing project redeveloping the former headquarters of the Cape Cod 5 cents savings bank in Orleans. The project will create 62 new rental units.

Of the units, 8 units designated at 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), 10 units at 80% AMI, and the majority falling within the 60% AMI range.

The remaining half-a-million will benefit the Housing Assistance Corporation for the Cape View Way Bourne project creating 42 units.

26 units will be designated for individuals with a 60% Area Median Income (AMI) and 16 units for those with a 30% AMI.

The 30% units will also be supported by project-based rental vouchers and MRVP rental vouchers.

Both projects will be under 40B designation.