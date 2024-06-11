You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned

June 10, 2024

FALMOUTH – A Barnstable County Corrections Officer who was arrested has made an initial court appearance.

Deputy Gregory Djaoen of New Bedford was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Monday.

Djaoen was arrested by state police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness, concerning an individual in the custody of the correction facility.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to avoid contact with the victim.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley attended the arraignment and said she condemns the alleged acts.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

