Barnstable Town Council Considering Housing at Former Elementary School

January 3, 2025

Property outline. Town of Barnstable.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council will discuss three draft designs, including possible housing, for the former Marstons Mills Elementary School property next week.

The proposals for the 14 acre site incorporate public suggestions and include a public recreation-only plan, a plan that mixes recreation amenities with townhouse-style housing, and a plan that mixes recreation amenities with single-family homes.

The plans were informed by feedback from public outreach meetings and public comment that took place during the spring of 2024. 

The draft concepts can be found on the project webpage.

The meeting is Thursday, January 9 at 6 pm. Comments on the designs can still be submitted online by the end of day January 5th, or in person during the meeting. 

