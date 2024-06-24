Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim

NEW BEDFORD – The 31st annual Buzzards Bay Swim that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled.

The Buzzards Bay Coalition says the decision was due to rain in the weather forecast as well as the threat of discharge from combined sewer overflows at the New Bedford wastewater treatment system.

In a press release, the Coalition said the city has invested nearly a billion dollars in the last three decades to upgrade its wastewater system, but more advocacy is needed to completely eradicate those discharges from the Bay.

The Coalition said they were disappointed to make the cancelation, and noted this is the first time it’s happened.