Cape and Islands Drought Continues, Groundwater Receding

HYANNIS – While recent precipitation has improved conditions statewide, the Cape and Islands remain in a mild drought.

The past few months has seen unprecedented wildfires and general fire risk, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

The recent review shows Cape Cod as the only area where groundwater is decreasing, though it is still within normal ranges.

“Seeing drought conditions improve across nearly all our regions is encouraging. That said, we need to continue practicing indoor water conservation to fully recover and reduce future drought impacts,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a statement.

“I want to recognize everyone who has been helping us combat the unprecedented wildfires and drought conditions over the past several months. We continue to express our gratitude to those first responders and ask everyone to exercise caution in their water use.”

The following is the full statement from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs: