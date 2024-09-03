Cape Towns Issue Advisories Regarding Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Amid Heightened Concerns

BARNSTABLE – As several Cape communities face moderate risk levels for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, local health officials are issuing advisories to residents to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses.

Residents and visitors are advised to wear mosquito repellants and/or wear long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are at their most active, and to use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens for small children when outdoors.

At home, residents and property owners are urged to repair door and window screens and clean up or drain areas of standing water, such as unused swimming pools.

Following these steps can reduce the risks of rare but potentially serious infections, which can prove fatal.