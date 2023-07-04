Chamber Forecasts a Return to “Normalcy” this Summer

HYANNIS – As one of the busiest weeks of the Cape’s summer season arrives, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki reflected on the region’s journey during his tenure, which began during the height of the COVID pandemic.

He says a lot has changed—with big Independence Day celebrations moving away from virtual events and masks—but the Cape’s economy has stayed relatively strong.

“I’ve been able to put together an excellent staff and inherited some excellent staff people. So I think this is really the first summer that feels anywhere near normal and that’s a good thing,” said Niedzwiecki.

Niedzwiecki started as CEO in July of 2021. He took over for Wendy Northcross.

He added that the region’s blue economy has helped keep it strong, which the Chamber is now highlighting with recent efforts like the Big Blue Conference and programs at Cape Cod Community College exposing students to industry jobs.

“As well as our advocacy for the new Bridges it’s been a busy couple of years but we really feel like we’re making a difference and it’s been a real honor.”

The full Sunday Journal interview with Paul Niedzwiecki can be found here.