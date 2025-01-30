Chapter 40B Housing Approved in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s zoning board has approved Chapter 40B housing for a project on Walker Street.

The project would construct a three-story apartment complex after demolishing the existing building.

Four of the 11 units would be designated for affordable housing. Three of those units would be affordable up to 80 percent area median income, with 1 studio up to 100 percent.

First Cambridge Realty Corporation is handling the project.

It’s been a somewhat controversial process for the community which has had little control over the development given its 40B status, though the zoning board of appeals ultimately approved it unanimously.