Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Escalates

DENNIS – A proposed family shelter by Housing Assistance Corporation at a former nursing home in Dennis has led to increased conflict between proponents and some town officials in Dennis and Harwich.

The town’s Planning Board appealed the plan that would be funded through the state’s emergency assistance program, expressing concern over traffic, scope and more.

Both board members and residents also said they were worried that the facility would be used to house migrants rather than locals.

HAC’s attorney recently alleged conflicts of interest in two of the town’s planning board members, saying their father partially or wholly owns nearby land. Both members Rich Hamlin and Elizabeth Patterson have refuted that they are abutters to the property in question.

According to HAC, the shelter could house almost 80 families and teach life skills to those in need, including restoring credit and managing savings.

The Cape Cod commission recently said the shelter would have no regional impact and denied a discretionary referral from the two involved towns.