Dukes County Sheriff Director of Communcations Retiring

OAK BLUFFS – Dukes County is saying goodbye to its sheriff department’s long-time director of communications. Major Susan Schofield received a fond farewell from the department after 27 years of dedicated service.

Sheriff Robert Ogden said she has been a calm voice in times of emergency directing the department’s resources.

“Major Susan Schofield has been a pillar of strength and reliability in our Regional Emergency Communications Center. Her dedication to public safety and her ability to manage critical situations with composure and professionalism are truly commendable. She has been the calm voice of reason on the other side of the phone, sending critical help to so many of us in our moments of greatest need for the past 27 years. We are grateful for her many years of service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”