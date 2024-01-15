You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Experts Measure Economic Costs of Canal Bridge Maintenance as Spans Age

Experts Measure Economic Costs of Canal Bridge Maintenance as Spans Age

January 15, 2024

Sagamore Bridge. Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have released a study examining the direct economic impacts of long-term canal bridge closures as the two spans continue to age amid stalled replacement efforts.

The Cape Cod Commission says that recent 53-day maintenance completed on the Sagamore Bridge in Spring 2023 resulted in a major disruption to commuting flow, causing an estimated $10 million in direct travel time delay costs.

The 46-day Bourne project in the Fall caused what they say were significant and unpredictable disruption to regional travel, with an estimated $4 million in direct travel time delay costs. The Commission added that long-term closures could result in billions of dollars in travel time delay costs.

“We are asking the federal government for billions of dollars,” said Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper in a statement.

“Making the case on the national scale is where this becomes really important. We will be competing against big national bridges like the Golden Gate Bridge, and we need them to understand that there is a level of importance here to our region, and being able to put the data behind it is paramount to what we are thinking about here.”

They said that these figures will be vital in getting federal funding for the bridges, with the required amount expected to be over 4 billion dollars.

Due to the expense, the bridges are competing with other major infrastructure projects across the country.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 