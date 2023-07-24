Federal Report Says PFAS Could Be in Half of US Tap Water

HYANNIS – A federal report says that at least 45% of the nation’s tap water is estimated to contain PFAS chemicals.

The data from the U.S. Geological Survey also detected PFAS in Cape Cod’s environment, finding types of the chemical in both private wells and town water.

The highest levels were associated with private wells in Mashpee in 2018.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr recently spearheaded legislation meant to crack down on PFAS in consumer goods, phasing out the chemical by 2030.

PFAS are a family of man-made chemicals that do not break down readily in the environment and have been associated with a number of negative health outcomes, including possibly cancer.

They have been referred to as “forever chemicals” due to how long they can persist.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map of the data can be found here.