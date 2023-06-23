You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Gov. Healey on Cape to Announce Affordable Housing Initiatives

Gov. Healey on Cape to Announce Affordable Housing Initiatives

June 23, 2023

Photo: Ed Augustus, Maura Healey and Alisa Magnotta (left to right). Courtesy of Housing Assistance Corporation.

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey was on Cape Thursday to highlight the affordable housing crisis across the region and announce her $14 billion capital investment plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2028. 

During the event at Housing Assistance Corporation’s main office in Hyannis, Healey said the plan sets aside money for some of the biggest obstacles facing the region.

“Meeting the climate challenge facing our communities, creating good jobs through statewide economic development, helping more people live affordability, helping them work and live and raise families in our state,”

The plan also includes the $97 million HousingWorks program, which will help build new units as well as rehabilitate existing stock. 

Community leaders including Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki have stated that the region’s affordable housing crisis is the biggest threat to the local economy as workforce shortages continue.

“The housing shortage, we know, affects our ability to grow and to thrive as a state. I don’t want to see people leaving Massachusetts because they can’t afford to live here,” said Healey.

HAC CEO Alisa Magnotta said this level of housing funding is in urgent need as families move off-Cape.

“This artwork reminds us that the reason we advocate for housing is to ensure children have homes to grow up in, to ensure parents have stable housing to go to work from, and to ensure grandparents can age in place,” Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta said.

“People are what makes a house a home and a neighborhood a community.”

 

