Hyannis Part of $100k from State for Contaminant Cleanup

HYANNIS – The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded $20,000 to the Great Hyannis Civic Association among other organizations statewide to support cleanup efforts at contaminated sites.

The money comes from $100,000 announced through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Projection’s Technical Assistance Grant Program.

The funding will provide expert guidance, enhance public participation, and educate residents about contamination risks and remediation efforts.

The money will locally fund experts to review documents on PFAS disposal sites at the Cape Cod Gateway Municipal Airport and the Barnstable County Fire Training Academy.

“Properties that have been contaminated by past industrial or other activities pose significant concerns to nearby residents and can be a blight on our communities. These grants support local efforts to become more informed about risks and cleanup efforts,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple in a statement.

“Enabling residents to be part of the solution fosters trust in the process and drives better environmental and public health outcomes across the state.”