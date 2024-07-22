Kamala Harris Endorsed By Joe Biden For President After Cape Cod Visit

PROVINCETOWN – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Provincetown on Saturday, then on Sunday, she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee when incumbent Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris appeared in Provincetown for a campaign fundraiser with Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, which raised over $2 million.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Saturday if Biden were to step aside, his vice president is “ready to step up”.

Harris would be the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”