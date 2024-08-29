Labor Day Traffic Forecast and Travel Tips

HYANNIS – Travel experts are forecasting a record-breaking summer for travel to close on a high note with even more Americans hitting the roads this weekend for Labor Day.

AAA Northeast is expecting a 9 percent uptick compared to last year for overall domestic travel, with costs associated down roughly 2 percent. Top destinations include the Boston area.

Gas prices are also down for the holiday despite the busy summer. The current average in Massachusetts is $3.40 per gallon.

“The most severe traffic jams over holiday weekends almost always come as commuters mix with travelers,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson, AAA Northeast. “Road trippers can pave the way for smooth drives by strategically planning their departures around the best times to hit the road.”

Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, preventing pump prices from spiking, says AAA.

According to their forecast, Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening are expected to be the busiest times to be on the road.

Travelers returning on Sunday and on Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic in the afternoon.

For any long trip, AAA reminds drivers to be cautious and take frequent breaks.