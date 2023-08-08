Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Ever for Tonight’s Drawing

HYANNIS – Lottery officials are gearing up for the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history for tonight’s drawing. The estimated jackpot is $1.58 billion, breaking the record set in October 2018. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $783.3 million.

The jackpot is also the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

“With this jackpot at a record level, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, in a statement.

“All it takes is one ticket to win, and we have already seen two Mega Millions jackpot winners in Massachusetts this calendar year.”

The largest jackpot ever won in U.S. Lottery history is a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on a ticket sold in California for the November 7, 2022 drawing.

The drawing will be held at 11 pm in Atlanta, GA. Lotter officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.