LISTEN: Falmouth Road Race Returns for 51st Iteration

FALMOUTH – The Asics Falmouth Road race returns this weekend and officials are looking forward to both returning runners and new faces.

The annual race draws thousands of runners as well as visitors—a big surge for the local economy and community, says Jennifer Edwards, the Executive Director for the nonprofit.

The annual race has helped raise over $56.5 million to date for charities and organizations based in Massachusetts. Over 3600 runners will participate this year to raise money for over 200 official charity teams.

This year will also see several high-profile runners, including Hellen Obiri and Emily Sisson, both making their Falmouth debut.

The 10,000-runner cap is a step down from 12,800 runners pre-COVID due to staffing shortages with local police departments, but organizers said they are working on ways to increase the cap again for next year.