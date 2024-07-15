Local Leaders Respond to Reported Trump Assassination Attempt

HYANNIS – Local leaders are responding after the alleged attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life over the weekend.

Democrat Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said in a social media post that violence has no place in politics and self-governance, and that elections are determined by votes, not coercion and attempted murder. Cyr also wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Republican 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos said in a social media post that as a former police officer, he strongly condemned violence of any kind and encouraged peaceful and respectful political discourse.

Trump is reportedly not seriously injured and recovering, and the shooter is dead.

One bystander was killed in the incident.