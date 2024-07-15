You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Local Leaders Respond to Reported Trump Assassination Attempt

Local Leaders Respond to Reported Trump Assassination Attempt

July 15, 2024

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

HYANNIS – Local leaders are responding after the alleged attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life over the weekend.

Democrat Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said in a social media post that violence has no place in politics and self-governance, and that elections are determined by votes, not coercion and attempted murder. Cyr also wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Republican 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos said in a social media post that as a former police officer, he strongly condemned violence of any kind and encouraged peaceful and respectful political discourse.

Trump is reportedly not seriously injured and recovering, and the shooter is dead.

One bystander was killed in the incident.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 