Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead

August 5, 2024

HYANNIS – Small business advocacy nonprofit Love Live Local has a new lead. Co-Founder and former Executive Director Amanda Converse is stepping down with fellow co-founder Jen Villa taking over the role.

Converse will be serving as the Economic Development Coordinator and Public Information Officer for Orleans, where she says she will continue to support small businesses.

“While I am stepping down from my role at Love Live Local, my commitment to supporting small businesses remains unwavering, and I will always remain a co-founder and continue to be involved with Love Live Local,” said Converse in a statement.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and partnership. I am deeply grateful for everything we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing the continued success of Love Live Local.”

The nonprofit advocates for policies supporting small businesses, provides developmental opportunities including digital storefront assistance, and hosts annual the Love Local Fests in the summer months and around the holidays.

