Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced

June 7, 2024

BOSTON – A Plymouth man is avoiding jail time for COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

The Justice Department says Ferris Brooks was sentenced to three years of supervised release for pleading guilty to theft of government property.

The DOJ says Brooks submitted multiple applications for government benefits containing false information in 2020. The cheated programs were the Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The fraudulent claims allegedly paid out over $150,000.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


