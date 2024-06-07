Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced

BOSTON – A Plymouth man is avoiding jail time for COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

The Justice Department says Ferris Brooks was sentenced to three years of supervised release for pleading guilty to theft of government property.

The DOJ says Brooks submitted multiple applications for government benefits containing false information in 2020. The cheated programs were the Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The fraudulent claims allegedly paid out over $150,000.