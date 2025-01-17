Marconi Beach Stairs Fundraiser Nearing Finish Line

WELLFLEET – The effort to replace the destroyed stairs at Marconi Beach is looking for donations to get it across the finish line for its fundraising goal.

The Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore group has raised $123,000 of the $125,000 fundraising goal to rebuild the stairs destroyed during a storm in September.

The group said the money will restore access for the spring while the Seashore works towards a long-term solution to the erosion damage.

According to the philanthropic partner, Marconi Beach sees about 250,000 visits annually.

More on the fundraiser can be found here.