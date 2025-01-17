You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Marconi Beach Stairs Fundraiser Nearing Finish Line

Marconi Beach Stairs Fundraiser Nearing Finish Line

January 17, 2025

WELLFLEET – The effort to replace the destroyed stairs at Marconi Beach is looking for donations to get it across the finish line for its fundraising goal.

The Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore group has raised $123,000 of the $125,000 fundraising goal to rebuild the stairs destroyed during a storm in September.

The group said the money will restore access for the spring while the Seashore works towards a long-term solution to the erosion damage. 

According to the philanthropic partner, Marconi Beach sees about 250,000 visits annually. 

More on the fundraiser can be found here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 