Mashpee River Restoration Gets $2.6M Boost

MASHPEE – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has been awarded $2.58 million to restore fish habitat along the Mashpee River.

It’s one of the Cape’s largest river Herring runs and supports a native brook trout population. The Association also called it an integral part of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s ancestral homeland.

“This project represents a significant step towards preserving the health and vitality of the Mashpee River,” said Andrew Gottlieb, APCC executive director.

“By working closely with the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, the town of Mashpee, and other partners, we can ensure that this restoration effort honors the cultural and ecological significance of this river.”

The tribe will support restoration planning, project management, and monitoring.

The three key goals of the project are coordinating with the town of Mashpee and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service to improve fish passage in the upper river, restoring a natural wetland from an abandoned cranberry bog near Washburn Pond, and conducting a comprehensive hydrological assessment to identify future needs.