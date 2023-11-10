MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging students to submit potential names for snowplows as part of a new winter contest the department started last year.

Officials said up to 12 snowplow names will be selected statewide, two in each of the 6 highway districts.

Each winning name will be affixed to a plow.

The last contest for names crowned winners including “Sled Zeppelin” and “Blizzard of Oz.”

Classrooms must submit potential names by the end of the day on December 1.

Winners will be announced by December 22, with winning classrooms receiving a $100 gift card for school supplies.