You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows

MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows

November 10, 2023

CCB MEDIA PHOTO

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging students to submit potential names for snowplows as part of a new winter contest the department started last year.

Officials said up to 12 snowplow names will be selected statewide, two in each of the 6 highway districts.

Each winning name will be affixed to a plow.

The last contest for names crowned winners including “Sled Zeppelin” and “Blizzard of Oz.”  

Classrooms must submit potential names by the end of the day on December 1.

Winners will be announced by December 22, with winning classrooms receiving a $100 gift card for school supplies.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 