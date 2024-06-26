McClennen Resigns from Orleans Committees 

ORLEANS – Three Orleans town committees are down a head after Alan MClennen announced his resignation.

He is resigning, effective immediately from the affordable housing trust fund board, the board of water and sewer commissioners and the capital planning committee.

The news comes amid allegations that he communicated with Penrose to help get the developer the bid for redevelopment of the Governor Prence Inn property, which he said was a “procedural error” and apologized for to the select board at a meeting on June 12.

The former select board member has served the community for years, having been an early adopter of sewer planning for the town.