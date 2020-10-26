You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Massachusetts COVID Cases Surpass 1,000 for 3rd Day

New Massachusetts COVID Cases Surpass 1,000 for 3rd Day

October 26, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The Department of Public Health on Monday said the 1,216 new cases were out of about 20,000 tests, a positivity rate of about 6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now more than 148,000.

The state also reported 17 more deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll to more than 9,650.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, climbed to 550.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


