New Massachusetts COVID Cases Surpass 1,000 for 3rd Day

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The Department of Public Health on Monday said the 1,216 new cases were out of about 20,000 tests, a positivity rate of about 6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now more than 148,000.

The state also reported 17 more deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll to more than 9,650.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, climbed to 550.