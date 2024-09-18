You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / NOAA Authorizes Vineyard Wind For New Phase

NOAA Authorizes Vineyard Wind For New Phase

September 18, 2024

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries has issued an incidental harassment authorization related to Vineyard Wind 1, Phase 2.

This authorizes the take of marine mammals caused by the installation of 15 monopile foundations.

NOAA does not anticipate any mortalities or serious injuries of any species from this activity.

Power production at Vineyard Wind remains suspended while the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement investigates the turbine blade failure which happened at the wind farm this summer.

NOAA said it took the matter into consideration, but noted that the take is separate from the response to the incident. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

