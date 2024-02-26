One Charged for Fleeing Scene After Yarmouth Car Fire

YARMOUTH – One man has been charged with fleeing the scene among other charges after a recent severe crash, says authorities.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in West Yarmouth, involving a vehicle engulfed in flames that was later declared a total loss.

First responders broke the car’s windows to ensure it was empty. The driver, local resident Arthur Garabrant, 42, was later located at a nearby residence.

He faces charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of an accident.