PICS: 75 Endangered Whales Spotted North of Cape Cod

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photos Courtesy of New England Aquarium under NMFS Permit #25739.

HYANNIS – Scientists have spotted over 75 North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of Maine just north of Cape Cod, triggering slow-zones and prompting further conversation about proposed vessel speed restrictions recently scrapped by federal regulators.

The animals were spotted by the aerial survey team from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

“From the plane, we could see right whales in all directions: at the surface, swimming, and diving,” said Kate Laemmle, associate research technician in the Anderson Cabot Center who was aboard the aerial survey flights.

“Seeing such a high percentage of the population in one place, at one time, was a profound and exciting experience.”

The survey also showed fishing gear in the area, raising concerns about entanglement.

Some of the whales are old faces for these waters, including Millipede and Loki, both spotted several times before. Loki has been spotted just six times in 20 years, and only ever in New England waters.

With just 370 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, this group of whales represents 20 percent of the entire remaining population.