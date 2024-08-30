You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Plymouth County Woman Positive for EEE, Barnstable in Risk-Zone

August 30, 2024

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a second confirmed case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in a human and a second confirmed case in a horse this year as the region sprays for mosquitos.

The human case is a woman in her 30s. Both were exposed in the area of Plymouth County that was aerial sprayed Tuesday night and both became infected before spraying was done this week.

The report also comes as a man from New Hampshire died from EEE, and whose family has supported extended spraying efforts in Mass. Barnstable has also reported EEE-positive mosquito samples.

Residents are urged to avoid being outside at dawn and dusk, use insect repellent, and wear long-sleeved clothing.

