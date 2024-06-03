Wellfleet Officially Signs Next Admin

WELLFLEET – Tom Guerino is officially Wellfleet’s new town administrator. He was serving in the role as interim administrator since February, but now has a three-year contract with the town’s select board.

His contract provides a salary of just shy of $208,000, alongside annual increases and a $1,000 housing allowance. Though he serves Wellfleet, he commutes from Middleborugh and rents in the local area.

Guerino is the former town administrator of Bourne.

As part of the job, he will also receive a stipend for a car, or reimbursement for another form of transportation.

Town officials said they hope the three-year contract will provide stability for the community that has seen 7 different administrators over the past 10 years.