Provincetown Pilot Project Addresses Flooding

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is tackling coastal storm flooding this winter.

Town staff will explore various deployment options for temporary flood barriers while assessing their effectiveness.

The pilot project is focusing on the specific areas of Commercial Street from Anthony to Howland Streets and the West End Parking Lot.

Provincetown has also acquired a quick-fill sandbag machine, allowing the DPW to quickly make sandbags available for residents who are concerned about protecting their properties during severe weather events.

“While we recognize that flooding affects many parts of town, this winter’s pilot project will allow us to focus on these high-risk areas, learn lessons that could be applied elsewhere, and help protect property owners from severe flooding,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

The town is also planning for the future with the development of a comprehensive coastal resilience plan.