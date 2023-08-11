You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy on Hold by Supreme Court

Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy on Hold by Supreme Court

August 11, 2023

HYANNIS – The US Supreme Court has pumped the brakes on the Purdue Pharma-Sackler bankruptcy as details are reviewed by officials. The $6 billion deal has been blocked through December while an appeal is heard.

The main question facing officials is whether courts can approve bankruptcy deals that would also extinguish claims against third parties, such as members of the Sackler family involved with the company.

The Sackler family has not been charged with any crimes, though Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to opioid sales and marketing. 

Several local towns, including the Barnstable County Substance Use and Prevention program, are set to receive funds through the settlement with national drug-manufacturers for their involvement in the national opioid epidemic, including Johnson and Johnson.

