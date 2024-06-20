You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Quahog Day Rings in Summer Thursday

Quahog Day Rings in Summer Thursday

June 20, 2024

Image Courtesy of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

HYANNIS – The 16th Annual Cape Cod Quahog Day ceremony will ring in the start of summer Thursday.

All are invited to attend the “first day of summer” bash thrown by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce from 12-2 pm at The Chart Room in Cataumet. 

The festivities will include music, giveaways, food and drink, and a summer weather forecast from the mascot quahog “Doug.”

Joining the local celebrity mollusk will be his “Quahog Security” team, including Cape Cod Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki.

Prizes will include a $100 Char Room gift card. 

More on the event, including prize details, can be found here

