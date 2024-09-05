Second EEE Sample Confirmed in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed on the Outer Cape as towns across the region ramp up protections. Provincetown reported two EEE-positive mosquito samples, one is a woodland species that mainly feeds on birds but will occasionally bite mammals/humans.

The other sample is a freshwater species that bites mammals and humans.

According to Provincetown officials, the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Program is beginning a treatment plan immediately and through this week to reduce risks.

Towns including Plymouth recently sprayed for mosquitos in an effort to keep possible infections down.