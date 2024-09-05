You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Second EEE Sample Confirmed in Provincetown

September 5, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed on the Outer Cape as towns across the region ramp up protections. Provincetown reported two EEE-positive mosquito samples, one is a woodland species that mainly feeds on birds but will occasionally bite mammals/humans.

The other sample is a freshwater species that bites mammals and humans. 

According to Provincetown officials, the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Program is beginning a treatment plan immediately and through this week to reduce risks.

Towns including Plymouth recently sprayed for mosquitos in an effort to keep possible infections down. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


