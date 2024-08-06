State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027

BARNSTABLE –Massachusetts is looking to rid itself of PFAS in firefighting equipment with a new bill headed to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk.

State lawmakers passed a bill that would no longer allow personal protection equipment to be sold for firefighting if PFAS has intentionally been added come 2027 and provide a warning label by 2025.

The fire-resistant chemical has been connected to several negative health outcomes, including cancer.

They are also used in consumer products including some food packaging, furniture, pesticides, and more.

One cleanup is underway at the former Barnstable County Fire Training Academy, where firefighting foams were used for years and led to contamination in the local environment. Drinking water is safe, though the work to fully identify and remediate where plumes have spread is still underway.