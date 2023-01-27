Steamship Authority Names Third New Vessel

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has named the last of three sister ships recently-acquired to replace some of the older boats in its fleet.

The M/V Barnstable, formerly known as the HOS Lode Star, will soon join the ferry service as the replacement for the M/V Sankaty.

It is one of three offshore supply vessels, including the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy, acquired by the Authority last year from Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services.

The names for the three vessels were chosen by Authority board members from submissions generated by a public naming contest.

The $5.5 million purchase was made possible through an agreement with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority that freed up federal funds for regional transport needs.

Officials with the ferry service previously said that they are considering the acquisition of a fourth vessel.