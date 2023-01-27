You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority Names Third New Vessel

Steamship Authority Names Third New Vessel

January 27, 2023

HOS Lode Star recently purchased by the Steamship Authority, now named the M/V Barnstable.

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has named the last of three sister ships recently-acquired to replace some of the older boats in its fleet

The M/V Barnstable, formerly known as the HOS Lode Star, will soon join the ferry service as the replacement for the M/V Sankaty. 

It is one of three offshore supply vessels, including the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy, acquired by the Authority last year from Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services.

The names for the three vessels were chosen by Authority board members from submissions generated by a public naming contest.

 The $5.5 million purchase was made possible through an agreement with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority that freed up federal funds for regional transport needs. 

Officials with the ferry service previously said that they are considering the acquisition of a fourth vessel.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 