Steamship Authority Staffing Challenges Continue

FALMOUTH – Lack of crew continues to impact the Steamship Authority with another two trips cancelled due to staffing. Two ‘Island Home’ fully booked trips were cancelled over the Thanksgiving weekend, following an October of several schedule interruptions.

Many of the cancellations have been traced back to lack of licensed deck officers rather than general crew.

The Authority has also lost its Chief Operating Officer, with Mark Higgins having stepped down after less than 2 years in the role.

General Manager Bob Davis will also be stepping down next year into a more advisory role.

Meanwhile, work continues on getting two recently purchased vessels into the Authority’s fleet.

The Barnstable and Aquinnah—both converted older vessels—will replace the oldest of the ferry service’s fleet.