Study Identifies Most Dangerous Route 6 and Route 28 Interchanges

DENNIS – A new study is taking a look at crashes on the entrance and exit ramps of Route 6.

The Cape Cod Commission analyzed over a 1,100 crash reports from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation from 32 intersections across 15 interchange systems on Routes 6 and 28, identifying several high-risk intersections like Route 6 eastbound at Route 134 in Dennis and Route 28 southbound at Route 151 in Falmouth.

The Commission said that data collection involving crash data at highway interchanges can be a challenge as geolocation data can misidentify crashes on local roadways as highway accidents.

“We aimed to understand what’s happening at these intersections and how to reduce risk where it’s needed most,” said Cape Cod Commission Senior Transportation Planner, David Nolan, during a recent presentation to the Cape Cod Joint Transportation Committee.

Route 6 eastbound at Route 134 northbound had 44 reported crashes over five years. Route 6 eastbound at Station Avenue/Union Street had 38 reported crashes during that period, and there were 29 crashes at Route 28 southbound at Route 151 in Falmouth. The Commission added that fatal crashes occurred at both the Route 134 and Route 151 interchanges.

The Commission said the areas will be prioritized in Roadway Safety Audits to help identify countermeasures and improve safety.

The full analysis can be found here.