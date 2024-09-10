Third WNV-Positive Mosquito Found in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A third positive mosquito sample for West Nile Virus has been found in Falmouth.

It was recorded in the same location as the other two samples: the southwest quadrant of town by Sider’s Pond. State officials have maintained the town’s risk level at moderate for the virus.

While rare, the virus can lead to serious illness, especially for older individuals. Health officials urge residents to avoid peak mosquito hours of dawn and dusk and to drain any standing water to cut down on breeding grounds for the virus.

Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, and Dennis also remain at a moderate level of risk for transmission.

The following tips are from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH)