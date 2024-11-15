“Turkeys for Cape Codders” Looking for Donations

HYANNIS – Turkeys for Cape Codders by the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands is back this year to provide meals to those in need for the holiday.

Last year, the program assisted 330 families across the Cape by providing a frozen turkey and supermarket gift cards for dinner fixings.

Those looking to support the initiative can donate to the committee on their website or by mailed check payable to CACCI (Thanksgiving) at CACCI, 88 North Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.

The last day to donate is November 22.

More on the initiative can be found on their website here.