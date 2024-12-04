You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Upper Cape Tech’s Dinner Show Returns for “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Upper Cape Tech’s Dinner Show Returns for “It’s a Wonderful Life”

December 4, 2024

Drama Advisor Bobby Generaux and senior student Finley Andreed from Upper Cape Tech join Sunday Journal to discuss the dinner and show of “It’s A Wonderful Life” presented as a live radio play, December 13 through the 15th at Upper Cape Tech.

The production builds on last year’s showing of “A Christmas Carol” to immerse guests in the show alongside delicious food prepared by the school’s culinary department.

From their website and ticket link below: The show incorporates multiple disciplines from the school, with the set completely constructed by multiple shops from the school and food provided by the culinary department.

For more on the show, as well as the menu and tickets, click here.

