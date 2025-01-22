Wareham Woman Sentenced to 4 Years for Fentanyl Distribution Resulting in Death

WAREHAM – A Wareham woman has been sentenced to over four years in prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a 42-year-old resident.

The following is the statement form the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts:

Kayla Nightingale, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 52 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $7,868 in restitution to the family of the victim for funeral expenses.

In August 2024, Nightingale pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. In October 2020, Nightingale and her co-conspirator, Troy Jones, were indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jones and Nightingale worked together from January 2019 through at least April 3, 2019 to distribute fentanyl in Wareham, including to a 42-year-old Wareham resident. On April 2, 2019, that resident died of a fentanyl overdose.

