WaterWORKS Returns, Expands to General Job Seekers

BARNSTABLE – WaterWORKS day by the Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation is returning to Cape Cod Community College, but this time fully open to all job seekers, not just students.

The annual event allows water-based organizations to reach out to job seekers with interactive displays, activities, one-on-one conversations and panel Q&A sessions.

Previous year’s exhibitors have included organizations like the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The event next Tuesday will open for students in the morning starting at 9 am, with the 1:45 to 4pm open to general public job seekers interested in exploring the careers of the blue economy.

More on WaterWORKS, as well as registration, can be found on their official website here.