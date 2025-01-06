You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WaterWORKS Returns, Expands to General Job Seekers

WaterWORKS Returns, Expands to General Job Seekers

January 6, 2025

Tim Dunn/CapeCod.com

BARNSTABLE – WaterWORKS day by the Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation is returning to Cape Cod Community College, but this time fully open to all job seekers, not just students.

The annual event allows water-based organizations to reach out to job seekers with interactive displays, activities, one-on-one conversations and panel Q&A sessions.

Previous year’s exhibitors have included organizations like the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The event next Tuesday will open for students in the morning starting at 9 am, with the 1:45 to 4pm open to general public job seekers interested in exploring the careers of the blue economy.

More on WaterWORKS, as well as registration, can be found on their official website here

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 