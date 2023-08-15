West Meetinghouse Road To Undergo Road Improvements Wednesday

SANDWICH – Motorists in Sandwich are being advised to expect traffic as road work begins on West Meetinghouse Road at 7 am on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The town’s contractor, Lawrence Lynch Corp, will perform road improvements involving pavement reclamation, drainage structure adjustments, and Hot Mix Asphalt paving.

Access to homes and businesses in the area may be temporarily affected while work is underway, with full access restored at the end of each work period.

Work will last from 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays during the construction period, which is expected to last about a month.

Motorists are asked to follow posted signage and heed the guidance of safety officers present at the work site.

Motorists are also advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter